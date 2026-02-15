Maha Shivaratri Holiday 2026: AP Govt Declares Optional Holiday on February 16

In welcome news for government employees in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has announced an optional holiday on Monday, February 16, 2026, following Maha Shivaratri, which falls on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The General Administration Department has issued an official Government Order (GO) confirming the decision.

Since Maha Shivaratri is a major Hindu festival and many devotees observe night-long prayers and fasting, the government has provided this additional leave option so employees can take rest after participating in religious observances.

Relief for Andhra Pradesh Government Employees

Initially, some employees felt disappointed that Maha Shivaratri this year falls on a Sunday, which is already a regular weekly holiday. However, the Andhra Pradesh government has addressed those concerns by declaring February 16 (Monday) as an optional holiday for state government employees.

This means employees who wish to observe the festival more extensively or recover after a night-long jagaran (vigil) can avail themselves of leave with pay. Effectively, this creates a three-day holiday stretch — Saturday, Sunday (Maha Shivaratri), and Monday (optional holiday).

At present, this optional holiday has been announced only by the Andhra Pradesh government. The Telangana government has not declared any additional holiday for February 16. Employees in Telangana are reportedly requesting similar consideration, but no official announcement has been made so far.

Significance of Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees consider it a highly sacred day to seek blessings, spiritual growth, and protection.

On this day, many people visit Shiva temples and offer special prayers. The night of Maha Shivaratri is especially significant, as devotees believe that staying awake and engaging in worship brings divine blessings.

Fasting and Jagaran Observances

Religious scholars advise devotees to begin the day with a ritual head bath early in the morning. Many observe a full-day fast as an act of devotion. The fast may be strict (without food) or limited to fruits and milk, depending on personal capacity.

One of the most important practices is staying awake throughout the night — known as jagaran. Devotees participate in Lingodbhava Kala Puja during the midnight hours, which is considered especially sacred. Continuous chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya” and remembrance of Lord Shiva are encouraged.

Worshipping Lord Shiva with maredu (bel) leaves is believed to be highly auspicious. Performing abhishekam with panchamrit — a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar — is also considered spiritually rewarding.

Devotees are advised to avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol on this day and spend the entire time in devotion and prayer.

A Thoughtful Decision by the Government

Considering that many devotees stay awake throughout the night for prayers and rituals, attending office duties the next morning can be challenging. Keeping this in mind, the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to grant an optional holiday on February 16 has been widely appreciated by employees.

For now, this benefit applies only to Andhra Pradesh government staff. Whether Telangana will follow with a similar announcement remains to be seen.

As Maha Shivaratri approaches, preparations are underway across temples and homes. With an extended weekend for many in Andhra Pradesh, devotees can observe the festival with greater peace and devotion.

Har Har Mahadev.