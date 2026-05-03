Bank Holidays May 2026 India: Full State-Wise List of Closures

May 2026 comes with a busy holiday schedule for banks across India, with several regional festivals and observances leading to closures in different states. While banks will not be shut nationwide on all these dates, customers are advised to check their local holiday calendar before planning branch visits for services like cheque deposits, documentation, or cash transactions.

In addition to regular weekly holidays—Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays—many state-specific occasions will impact banking operations throughout the month. Major events observed in May include Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, and Eid al-Adha, among others.

Unlike months dominated by national holidays, May features several local celebrations. This means bank closures may vary depending on the state—branches in one city may remain open while those in another are closed on the same day.

Key Bank Holidays in May 2026

On May 1, banks in many cities across India will remain closed due to multiple occasions including Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. However, some locations will continue normal operations, depending on regional observances.

On May 9, banks in West Bengal will be closed to mark Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

May 16 will see bank closures in Sikkim on account of Sikkim State Day.

On May 26, banks in Tripura will remain shut for Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti.

A major holiday falls on May 27, when several states across India are expected to observe Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid). This will lead to widespread closures in multiple regions.

Additionally, on May 28, banks will remain closed in select cities as per the official holiday calendar.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access essential services without interruption. Facilities such as ATMs, UPI transactions, mobile banking apps, internet banking, and debit or credit card payments will remain functional.

Plan Ahead for Smooth Banking

Since bank holidays in May differ from state to state, it is important for customers to plan their banking activities accordingly. Checking the local holiday list in advance can help avoid delays and ensure smooth financial transactions during the month.

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