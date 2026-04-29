Bank Holidays May 2026 India: Full State Wise List

If you are planning to visit a bank in May 2026, it’s a good idea to check the holiday schedule in advance. Bank holidays in India are not uniform across all states, as many are observed based on regional festivals, cultural events, and state-specific occasions.

Apart from these regional holidays, all banks—both scheduled and non-scheduled—remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, along with Sundays.

Important Bank Holidays in May 2026

During May, banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for several notable occasions such as Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, State Foundation Days, and Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). However, closures vary depending on the state.

May 1, 2026 – Labour Day and Other Observances

On May 1, banks will remain closed in many states due to Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

However, banks will continue to function in states like Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

May 9, 2026 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Banks in West Bengal will be closed on this day to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 16, 2026 – Sikkim State Day

Banks in Sikkim will remain shut to celebrate the state’s foundation day.

May 26, 2026 – Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti

Banks in Tripura will be closed in observance of the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 27, 2026 – Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

A large number of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and others, will observe a bank holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha.

However, banks will remain open in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Bihar.

May 28, 2026 – Bakrid Holiday (Selected States)

Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Goa, Bihar, and the Jammu & Srinagar regions for Bakrid celebrations on this date.

Final Note

Since bank holidays differ from one state to another, customers are advised to verify the local holiday list before planning important financial transactions. Online banking services, however, will remain available even on holidays.