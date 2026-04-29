Hyderabad Heat Turns Deadly as Wet-Bulb Effect Raises Health Risk

Hyderabad is currently facing a dangerous weather condition known as the wet-bulb temperature, where high heat and high humidity together make the climate much more harmful than usual summer days. Recently, the city recorded temperatures around 41°C along with nearly 50% humidity, creating uncomfortable and risky conditions for people.

In simple terms, this kind of heat becomes dangerous because the human body cannot cool itself properly. Normally, when it is hot, we sweat and that sweat evaporates to bring down body temperature. But when the air already has too much moisture, sweat does not evaporate easily. As a result, the body keeps heating up, which can quickly lead to serious problems like dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heatstroke.

This situation is more dangerous than dry heat because even a slightly lower temperature can feel much hotter. People staying outdoors for long hours are at higher risk, and even healthy individuals may feel weak or dizzy. The impact can be worse for elderly people, children, pregnant women, and those with existing health issues.

Doctors and weather experts are advising people to be careful during this period. It is better to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and stay in cool or shaded places. Using proper ventilation or air conditioning is more effective than relying only on fans. Keeping the body cool is very important to avoid health risks.

Overall, this type of weather is a warning sign that the heat is not just about temperature anymore, but also about humidity, which makes it much more dangerous than it appears.