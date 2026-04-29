Riyan Parag Caught Vaping in Dressing Room During PBKS vs RR Match

A controversy has come up during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

During the match, reports say that Riyan Parag was seen vaping inside the dressing room, and the moment was captured on live TV cameras. The incident reportedly happened during the 16th over of Rajasthan Royals’ run chase.

The video quickly went viral on social media and created a lot of discussion among fans. In the visuals, Parag was seen sitting in the dressing room along with his teammates while using a vape device.

This incident has raised concerns because vaping and e-cigarettes are banned in India, and such actions are also not allowed inside stadium areas like dressing rooms.

Many people on social media have reacted strongly, and some are even asking for strict action from cricket authorities. There are also discussions about whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India will take any action on this matter.

However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation yet about any punishment or action against Riyan Parag.

A video showing Riyan Parag allegedly vaping during an IPL 2026 match has gone viral. The incident has created controversy, and fans are now waiting to see if any official action will be taken.