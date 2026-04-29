Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time & Where to Watch Live Updates

As the crucial second and last phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 wraps up on Wednesday, attention is shifting to exit poll predictions, which will be made public after 6:30 pm, following the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India.

The second phase covers the remaining constituencies of the 294-member Assembly, bringing an end to weeks of intense campaigning. The contest has largely centered around a fierce battle between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, both of which have made final efforts to sway voters in a tightly fought election.

Exit Poll Rules and Release Timing

As per the Election Commission’s regulations, exit polls cannot be published until 30 minutes after polling concludes in the last phase. Accordingly, projections for 2026 elections will be available only after 6:30 pm on April 29. These estimates will cover not just West Bengal, but also other states and union territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

High Turnout in Phase 1 Raises Expectations

The first phase of polling in West Bengal took place on April 23, covering 152 constituencies. Voter participation was exceptionally high, touching nearly 93% in several areas, setting a strong precedent for the remaining phase and increasing anticipation around the final outcome.

Voter Participation Across Other States

Other poll-bound regions have also recorded impressive turnout figures:

In Tamil Nadu, voter turnout reached around 85.1% after final adjustments.

Assam saw polling across all 126 seats conclude with an approximate turnout of 85.5%.

In Kerala, elections across 140 constituencies recorded a turnout between 75% and 78%.

Puducherry witnessed a record-breaking 89.87% voter participation, the highest since its first Assembly election in 1964.

Counting Date Announced

The counting of votes for all states involved in this election cycle is scheduled for May 4, when the final results will determine the political landscape in these regions.

A Defining Election Year

The 2026 elections are being seen as a significant moment in India’s democratic journey, with multiple states going to the polls. The outcomes are expected to have a broader impact on national politics, making this election cycle one of the most closely watched in recent times.

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