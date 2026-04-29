Rashmika Stuns in 1.7 Lakh Silk Saree with Sindoor and Mangalsutra

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently got married to Vijay Deverakonda, is once again grabbing attention with her elegant traditional look. The actress was recently seen wearing a beautiful silk saree that costs around ₹1.68 lakh.

The saree was an ivory silk piece designed by Mrunalini Rao. It had detailed floral work on the border, giving it a rich and classy look. Rashmika paired the saree with a red blouse that had stylish embroidery and cape-style sleeves, adding a modern touch to the traditional outfit.

She completed her look with traditional accessories like a gold mangalsutra, sindoor, red bindi, bangles, and emerald earrings. These elements highlighted her newlywed look and made her appearance even more graceful.

After her wedding, Rashmika has been seen wearing many traditional outfits, and this look is another example of her simple yet elegant style. Her outfit perfectly mixes tradition with modern fashion, making it appealing to fans and fashion lovers.

Overall, Rashmika’s saree look shows how a classic outfit can look stylish and fresh with the right styling, and it continues to win hearts online.