Bank Holidays in India: September 8-14, 2025 - Check Dates and Details

As the second week of September starts, bank customers in India should be aware of the holidays that can impact their financial transactions. To avoid any inconvenience, it is crucial to plan and know the bank holiday calendar for September 8-14, 2025.

Key Bank Holidays

September 8 (Monday): Celebrations of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai will make banks in the city remain shut. The holiday has been advanced from September 5 to September 8 to include the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

September 12 (Friday): Jammu and Srinagar banks will remain shut in celebration of Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 13 (Saturday): Banks will remain shut across the country on account of being the second Saturday of the month, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives.

September 14 (Sunday): All banks in India will remain closed since every Sunday is a holiday.

Why was the Eid-e-Milad holiday shifted in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra government shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday from September 5 to September 8 to prevent clashes with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which includes Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th and final day of the celebration.

Banking Services During Holidays

While bank branches might remain shut, customers can continue to use some services, such as:

Online and mobile banking facilities

ATM withdrawals of money

UPI transactions for making payments

Planning Ahead

To ensure that there is no disruption in financial services, customers must:

Verify the bank holiday list for their area

Schedule transactions accordingly

Make use of digital banking facilities to ensure continuous access

Knowing the coming bank holidays in advance will help customers have a seamless banking experience without any last-minute hassle.

Also read: Eid-e-Milad: Bank Holiday in Mumbai Today, Sep 8, Banks Open Elsewhere in India