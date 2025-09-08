Bank Holiday in Mumbai Today: September 8 Closure for Eid-e-Milad

Banks in Mumbai will remain closed today, Monday, September 8, 2025, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

The RBI had earlier announced on September 4 that the Eid-e-Milad bank holiday in Mumbai would be shifted from September 5 to September 8.

However, banks across the rest of India will function as usual.

When Do Banks Usually Remain Closed?

Banks in India remain closed on:

National holidays

State-specific festivals

All Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays

Online Banking Services Available

While physical branches in Mumbai are shut today, customers can continue to use internet and mobile banking services. Facilities such as NEFT, RTGS, UPI transactions, card services, chequebook requests, demand drafts, standing instructions, and account maintenance remain fully accessible online.