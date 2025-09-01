Bank Holidays in India September 1-7, 2025

Banks in different states of India will have some holidays between September 1 and 7, 2025, as a result of state festivals and observances. Public and private banks will be closed on some days as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list.

Bank Holiday Schedule

The bank holiday schedule for the week is as follows:

September 3, Wednesday: Banks will be closed in Jharkhand in view of Karma Puja celebrations.

September 4, Thursday: Banks will be closed in Kerala for the First Onam festival.

September 5, Friday: Banks will be closed in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala, for Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam festivities.

September 6, Saturday: Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh for Id-e-Milad and Indrajatra celebrations.

September 7, Sunday: Banks will be closed across India, as it is a Sunday.

Alternative Banking Options

While banks can be closed because of local or religious festivities, customers are able to obtain several banking services. These are:

Online Banking: Customers are able to operate their accounts and make transactions using online banking services.

Mobile Banking: Mobile banking applications enable customers to make transactions, view account balances, and bill payments.

ATMs: Customers have access to their cash through ATMs for cash withdrawals.

UPI Services: Customers are free to send and receive money using UPI services even during bank holidays.

RBI's Holiday Calendar

The RBI announces bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issue of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions in respect of these instruments could be impacted during bank holidays. But digital banking services make sure that customers are able to carry out transactions seamlessly.

Tips for Customers

To prevent inconvenience, customers should:

Refer to the RBI holiday calendar or the website of their bank for the holiday dates.

Schedule their banking operations accordingly.

Perform transactions through online banking services or mobile banking applications.

Withdraw cash from ATMs.

By knowing the bank holiday timing and availing other banking facilities, customers can coordinate their financial transactions smoothly despite bank holidays.

Also read: Hyderabad Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Full List of Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes