Hyderabad Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Full List of Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic diversions across the city from August 29 to September 5, 2025, in view of the Ganesh idol immersion processions. The restrictions will be in effect every day from 3 PM until late in the night on a need basis, depending on traffic congestion near NTR Marg and People’s Plaza, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road)—the key immersion points.

According to the advisory, the following major diversions will be in place:

Sailing Club ‘T’ Junction:

Traffic from Karbala Maidan will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund and will be diverted via Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda Crossroads.

Vehicles heading to Liberty or Khairatabad may take routes via Kavadiguda Crossroads, DBR Mills, Vartha Lane, Swimming Pool, Banda Maisamma, Dharna Chowk, Indira Park X Roads, RK Math, Kattamaisamma Junction, and Ambedkar Statue, or proceed towards Telugu Talli Flyover and Iqbal Minar.

Those going to Panjagutta through Tank Bund may take the route via Ranigunj, Minster Road, Begumpet, and Panjagutta.

At VV Statue:

Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan heading towards NTR Marg and Necklace Road will not be allowed on Khairatabad Flyover. Vehicles will be diverted towards Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, and Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Thalli Junction:

Traffic from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will instead be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Thalli Flyover:

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will not be allowed towards Tank Bund. Vehicles will be diverted to Telugu Thalli Flyover and Kattamaisamma Temple, DBR Mills, and Kavadiguda X Road.

DBR Junction:

Traffic from Katta Maisamma Temple via Dhobi Ghat will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X Road.

Kavadiguda X Road:

Vehicles from Musheerabad/Jabbar Complex will not be allowed towards Sailing Club and will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards DBR Mills.

Nallagutta Bridge:

Traffic from Minister Road will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala at Nallagutta Bridge.

Buddha Bhavan:

Traffic from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Minister Road.

Police Appeal to Citizens

The Traffic Police clarified that these restrictions will be imposed based on traffic flow and congestion during the immersion processions. Citizens have been urged to use alternate routes, plan their travel in advance, and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty.

In case of emergencies, commuters can seek assistance from the traffic helpline 9010203626.

The police have also appealed to citizens to remain patient and follow the diversions to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Ganesh immersion processions, which witness massive turnout across Hyderabad.