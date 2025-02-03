Bank Holidays in February 2025: 14 Days Holidays state-wise list!

Reserve Bank of India or RBI has issued the List of Bank Holidays Calendar for February 2025 containing information about bank-branch closure days in different states. According to the RBI list, there will be 14 days of bank branch closure in February 2025.

State-wise Holidays

This means that banks are not going to be closed on all days in a row across all states or regions. State-specific holidays have been mentioned by the RBI, and they will differ from one state to another. For example, banks will be closed for Loosong/Namsoong in Aizawl and Gangtok, but not for other states.

Bank Holidays in February 2025

This is a detailed list of bank holidays in February 2025:

February 1: New Year's Day/Loosong/Namsoong

February 2: Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration

February 6: Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday

February 11: Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa

February 14: Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali

February 15: Thiruvalluvar Day

February 16: Uzhavar Thirunal

February 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies

Besides, banks would also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Banking on Mobile and Internet

While the bank branches will be closed on these days, banking activities on mobile and Internet will not be affected. This means that customers can continue to access banking services from remote locations, even on holidays. Knowing in advance the bank holidays will enable you to plan your banking activities accordingly and avoid any inconvenience.

Also read: Delhi Schools and Offices Holiday for Assembly Elections 2025