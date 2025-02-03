Delhi Schools and offices holiday for Assembly Elections 2025

On February 5, 2025, Delhi will be hosting a crucial event - the assembly elections for 70 seats. To make sure that citizens can exercise their democratic right to vote, the government has declared a paid holiday in both Delhi and Haryana.

All government and private offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed in Delhi on February 5, 2025. The DoPT has clarified that central government offices and industrial establishments will also be shut down so that employees can cast their votes without any hindrance.

As the holiday, a morning rally organized by the Deputy Director of Education on February 3, 2025, will be conducted among the citizens and raise awareness concerning the importance of voting. A rally will be conducted by students carrying posters, and banners, and raising slogans urging the localities to vote.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the government has declared a paid holiday on February 5, 2025, for all public offices, educational institutions, boards, and corporations. This holiday aims to assist government employees who are registered voters in Delhi and wish to exercise their right to vote in the elections.

The leave-in Haryana is being granted under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as amended in 1996. This facility applies to the voters who are employees of the National Capital Region of Delhi, as they may vote freely.

