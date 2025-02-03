Beyonce’s ‘very honoured’ as she wins Album Of The Year Grammy for first time ever

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Beyonce won big at the 67th Grammy Awards after she was feted with the Album Of The Year Grammy for the first time ever.

For the first time ever, Beyonce won the award for Album of the Year, beating out Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, André 300 and Sabrina Carpenter.

“I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years,” said Knowles with daughter Blue Ivy Carter by her side.

She added: “And I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.”

Beyonce led the nominations with 11 categories, followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX at seven each, and Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six apiece, reports deadline.com.

The Recording Academy previously revealed Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder as part of the Grammy performance lineup.

The awards show will also feature a series of special performances during the In Memoriam segment, a salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones and tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2025 Grammy Awards are taking place at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

As previously announced, the telecast will help raise additional funds to support Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts.

Additionally, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, in which the majority of Grammy winners across 80 categories will be announced. The show also help raise additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts.

