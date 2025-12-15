Bank Holidays in December 2025: Christmas, State-Wise Closures and Weekend Shutdowns

As December 2025 gets underway, bank customers across India are advised to plan their financial activities in advance, as several bank holidays are scheduled during the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule, bank closures in December will include a combination of national holidays, regional observances, and regular weekend shutdowns.

The only nationwide bank holiday in December is Christmas on December 25, when banks across all states will remain closed. In addition, different states will observe local holidays that will affect branch operations in specific cities.

Customers should note that while branch-based services such as cash deposits, cheque clearing, and in-person transactions will be unavailable on holidays, digital services will continue without interruption.

Weekend Bank Holidays in December 2025

Banks across India will remain closed on the following days due to weekly offs:

December 7 (Sunday)

December 13 (Saturday – Second Saturday)

December 14 (Sunday)

December 21 (Sunday)

December 27 (Saturday – Fourth Saturday)

December 28 (Sunday)

National Bank Holiday

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas – Banks closed across India

State-Wise Bank Holidays in December 2025

Bank branches will remain closed in selected cities and states on the following dates:

December 1 (Monday): State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day

Itanagar, Kohima

December 3 (Wednesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Panaji

December 12 (Friday): Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

Shillong

December 18 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Shillong

December 19 (Friday): Goa Liberation Day

Panaji

December 20 (Saturday): Losoong / Namsoong

Gangtok

December 22 (Monday): Losoong / Namsoong

Gangtok

December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve

Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 26 (Friday): Christmas Celebration

Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 27 (Saturday): Christmas (Regional)

Kohima

December 30 (Tuesday): Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Shillong

December 31 (Wednesday): New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa

Aizawl, Imphal

Digital Banking Services Remain Active

Despite branch closures, customers can continue to use:

UPI and mobile banking apps

Net banking services

ATM withdrawals and deposits

With multiple holidays spread across the month, bank customers are advised to check local holiday lists and complete essential banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience.