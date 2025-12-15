Hyderabad: Sree Vishnu Graces the Launch of Shuddh Vilas Pure Vegetarian Restaurant at Malkajgiri

Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu on Thursday inaugurated Shuddh Vilas, a premium pure vegetarian restaurant, at a vibrant launch event in Hyderabad. The grand opening was hosted by brand owners Shashikanth and Sriram, and witnessed the presence of several notable guests, including Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, popular writer Kona Venkat, and Malkajgiri branch partners Rajeev, Rajsekar, Hussain, and Venkat Marthand.

The inauguration attracted a large gathering of food lovers, fans, and local residents, creating a festive atmosphere. Sree Vishnu formally opened the restaurant amid traditional rituals, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting culinary venture.

Speaking at the event, Sree Vishnu praised the concept behind Shuddh Vilas and underlined the growing need for hygienic, authentic, and wholesome vegetarian dining options in today’s urban lifestyle. He extended his best wishes to the team and expressed confidence that the restaurant would soon become a preferred destination for families and vegetarian food enthusiasts.

Sharing their vision, founders Shashikanth and Sriram said Shuddh Vilas was established to serve authentic vegetarian cuisine inspired by Indian culinary traditions, with a strong focus on purity, consistency, and customer satisfaction. They also announced plans to expand the brand to multiple locations in the near future.

The launch concluded on a cheerful note with Sree Vishnu interacting with guests, media, and fans, followed by a special tasting session of the restaurant’s signature dishes, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees.