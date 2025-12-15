Delhi-NCR Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Air Pollution

In response to the sharp deterioration in air quality across the National Capital Region, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have revised their mode of instruction for younger students. Authorities have directed educational institutions to adopt hybrid or online classes with immediate effect to safeguard children’s health.

According to the latest directions issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, schools will now conduct classes in hybrid mode for students from Nursery to Class 5, as well as for students studying in Classes 6 to 9 and Classes 11. The decision comes after air quality levels dropped to the “severe” category, prompting the enforcement of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The DoE order applies to government schools, government-aided institutions, unaided recognized private schools, and schools run by NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board. School heads have been instructed to ensure that physical classes are supplemented with online learning wherever digital facilities are available. This arrangement will remain in force until further notice.

Meanwhile, authorities in Noida and Ghaziabad have taken stricter measures. As per official notifications, schools in these cities have shifted to completely online classes for students from Pre-Nursery to Class 5. The move follows directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which has invoked Stage III GRAP measures across Delhi-NCR due to persistently high pollution levels.

Under the revised guidelines, students of Classes 10 and 12 have been exempted from the hybrid or online learning mandate to avoid disruption to board exam preparations. For eligible classes, parents and guardians are free to choose the online learning option, wherever available.

School authorities have been asked to immediately inform parents about the changes and ensure smooth implementation. No school holidays have been declared as of now, and academic activities will continue through hybrid or online modes, depending on the region and class level.

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