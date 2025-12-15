Bihar School Winter Holidays 2025–26: Expected Dates and Full Schedule

As winter temperatures begin to fall across Bihar, anticipation is building among students and parents regarding the school winter holidays for the 2025–26 academic year. The annual winter holidays is typically introduced to protect students from harsh cold conditions and to offer a short pause before the start of the new calendar year.

Based on previous academic schedules followed in the state, the Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is likely to commence on December 25, 2025. If the pattern of earlier years continues, the break may last until the end of December, with schools resuming classes in early January 2026. However, an official notification from the Bihar School Education Department is still awaited.

Expected Winter Vacation Schedule in Bihar

Although final confirmation is pending, the tentative holiday plan followed by most schools is expected to be as follows:

Winter break begins: December 25, 2025

Christmas holiday: December 25, 2025

Winter vacation period: December 26 to December 31, 2025

Schools reopen: January 2, 2026

Total duration: Around one week

These dates remain provisional and may be revised depending on weather conditions or government directives.

Schools Covered Under the Winter Vacation

The winter break is generally observed by:

State-run government schools

Private and government-aided institutions

Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and other education boards, subject to board-specific guidelines

While most schools adhere to the state holiday calendar, some institutions may adjust reopening dates slightly.

Reason for Winter Break in Bihar Schools

Winter in Bihar is often marked by early morning chills, dense fog, and cold wave conditions, particularly in northern and central districts. Such weather can impact student health and safety, especially for younger children. In previous years, authorities have also revised school timings or extended holidays when temperatures dropped sharply.

How Students Can Make Use of the Winter Break

Though the winter vacation is brief, students can utilize this time productively by:

Reviewing lessons covered during the term

Completing pending classwork and assignments

Reading textbooks or supplementary learning materials

Maintaining a balanced routine to stay healthy during cold weather

Once schools reopen, teachers usually begin with revision sessions to help students transition smoothly back into academics.

Final Update

The Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is expected to begin around December 25, offering students a necessary break during peak winter. While the proposed dates align with previous years, students and parents are advised to keep track of official school notices for any last-minute changes.

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