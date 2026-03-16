Bank Holiday March 19, 2026: Banks Closed for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navratra

Bank customers across India should take note that March 19, 2026 will be observed as a bank holiday in several states due to multiple regional and religious festivals. Since bank holidays vary from state to state, branch services may remain unavailable in certain regions while continuing normally in others.

The holiday falls on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi (Telugu New Year), Sajibu Nongmapanba, and the first day of Navratra, which are important cultural celebrations in different parts of the country. Customers planning to visit bank branches are advised to confirm the holiday schedule in their state before making a trip.

Even though branches may remain closed on the holiday, online banking, mobile banking services, and ATM transactions will continue to function as usual.

States Where Banks Will Remain Closed on March 19

According to the bank holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed in several states and regions including:

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Manipur

Jammu & Kashmir

Goa

Rajasthan

Srinagar region

These closures are linked to regional holiday observances connected to traditional festivals celebrated on that date.

Gudi Padwa Holiday

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year for Marathi and Konkani communities. The festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, and nearby regions. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

The day is traditionally celebrated by decorating homes, hoisting a symbolic “Gudi” flag outside houses, preparing festive dishes, and beginning the new year with prayers and celebrations.

Ugadi – Telugu New Year Holiday

Ugadi is celebrated as the New Year by people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The festival represents new beginnings and the start of a fresh annual cycle according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Families celebrate the day with prayers, festive foods, and cultural traditions. A special dish called Ugadi Pachadi, which combines different flavours, symbolises the mixture of emotions and experiences in life.

Sajibu Nongmapanba Festival

In Manipur, the festival known as Sajibu Nongmapanba, also referred to as Meitei Cheiraoba, marks the traditional New Year of the Meitei community. The celebration is deeply rooted in the cultural practices of people who follow the Sanamahism faith.

On this day, families clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional foods, and perform rituals to welcome the new year with positivity and prosperity.

Other Bank Holidays in March 2026

March includes several other holidays that may affect banking operations in different states. These include festivals such as Holika Dahan, Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Attukal Pongala, Yaosang, Chapchar Kut, Shab-I-Qadr, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Jumat-ul-Vida, Ramzan-Sarhul, Shree Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti.

Since the list of holidays varies depending on regional celebrations, customers are encouraged to review the bank holiday calendar for their specific state.

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