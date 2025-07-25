August 5 Local Holiday here in Tamil Nadu!

Thoothukudi District Collector K. Elambahavath has announced a local holiday on August 5 to commemorate the annual festival at Our Lady of Snows Basilica. However, essential services will remain operational, and employees involved in these duties will be required to report to work.

Holiday Details

Date: August 5 (Tuesday)

Applicable to: General public, except essential services

Working day in lieu: August 9 (Saturday)

Essential Services Exemption

The exemption of essential services from the holiday ensures that critical infrastructure and services continue uninterrupted. Employees involved in these duties will need to work on August 5 and take a compensatory off on another day, except August 9, which has been designated as a working day to make up for the lost day.

Impact on Daily Life

The local holiday is expected to bring festive cheer to the residents of Thoothukudi, allowing them to participate in the celebrations at Our Lady of Snows Basilica. Meanwhile, essential services such as healthcare, transportation, and public utilities will continue to function normally.

