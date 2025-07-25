July 25, Holiday for Schools in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj District: Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall

All government and private schools across Mayurbhanj district have been declared closed today, July 25, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

The decision was announced by the District Collector on Friday morning, in response to warnings linked to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours, and is likely to move west-northwestwards toward north Odisha and the southern coast of West Bengal.

Along with Mayurbhanj, the Keonjhar district has also been placed under a red alert, with forecasts of intense rainfall in isolated areas. Authorities have advised residents to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable and low-lying regions.