Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 1: Ticket Price Surge Boosts Pawan Kalyan Film to Rs 44 Crore

Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited return to the silver screen with Hari Hara Veera Mallu has delivered a powerful start at the box office, even though early audience reviews have been less than favorable.

According to data from box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the historical action drama collected an impressive ₹43 crore on its opening day. The film had been in the making for several years, facing multiple delays and production hurdles before finally hitting theatres.

Despite these challenges, the movie saw strong footfalls across Telugu-speaking states. Reports show that on Thursday alone, the film earned ₹31.50 crore in India from all language versions. This figure adds to the ₹12.7 crore collected from paid preview shows held a day earlier, pushing the total day-one collection to ₹44.20 crore.

The Telugu version performed particularly well, registering an average occupancy of 57.39 percent on its opening day. Key cities like Vijayawada and Hyderabad saw even better responses, with occupancy rates of 77 percent and 66.75 percent respectively. Morning shows began with solid attendance, and evening and night shows maintained steady momentum.

In contrast, other language versions of the film saw comparatively lower turnout. The Hindi version recorded a 12.43 percent occupancy, while Kannada and Tamil versions stood at 9.96 percent and 8.24 percent respectively.

Despite the mixed reactions from audiences, the film’s opening numbers reflect Pawan Kalyan’s enduring star power and the anticipation surrounding his return to cinema.