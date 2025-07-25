School Holiday Update - July 25, 26 & 27: Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra

Jul 25, 2025, 11:03 IST
State-Wise Holiday Update: Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra — July 25 to 27

Despite heavy rains in several states, there has been no official announcement declaring a holiday on Friday, July 25, in most places. However, demands are rising from parents, students, and teachers urging authorities to consider it a holiday due to safety concerns.

Saturday, July 26, is the fourth Saturday of the month, a day when many schools are typically closed. However, some schools may remain open for half-day classes or conduct activity-based sessions.

Sunday, July 27, will be a regular weekly holiday, and all schools, colleges, and educational institutions will remain closed.

Here is the state-wise update:

Telangana: Schools are operating as usual, despite the heavy downpour. No official holiday has been announced for July 25, and schools are expected to function normally today.

Karnataka: Some schools have shifted to online classes due to heavy rainfall. For others, there is no confirmed information regarding a holiday on July 25.

Maharashtra: While there is no government declaration of a holiday on July 25, continuous rainfall in regions like Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Raigad may potentially lead to school closures if conditions deteriorate.

Kerala: Schools are likely to run as scheduled. However, parents are advised to check with local authorities, especially following the conclusion of a three-day state mourning on July 24.

Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari district): Schools remained closed on July 24 due to Aadi Amavasai celebrations. There is no official update yet regarding July 25.


