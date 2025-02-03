10,000 Sq Feet Holiday Home in Karnataka Between Sea and River is Well Designed

Tucked away in Karnataka's picturesque Malpe is a holiday home designed by Thomas Parambil Architects that has managed to redefine boundaries between architecture and nature. Designed by founder and principal architect Thomas Parambil, this breathtaking abode is proof of his work in creating seamless spaces that just blend with the surroundings.

Parambil says that his journey with this project started on an elliptical machine at the gym, where he met his client Lavina Oberoi. This chance encounter became a three-year-long conversation culminating in the creation of Oberoi's dream holiday home. As Parambil recounts his first visit to the site, he speaks of the landscape speaking to him, guiding him to orient the home differently than traditional designs.

The outcome is a work of art that, apart from making the most of the magic views of the Arabian Sea and the soothing river, also deprives direct sunlight from entering the house, creating a soothing environment. The huge living and dining areas, kitchen, and bar are just one single space; there is no division into separate rooms. This design inspires the family to jump between spaces and creates an idea of bonding together.

Probably, the most prominent feature of this house is its sweeping deck and pool connecting the common and private spaces. Nature puts on the show here. It is that perfect spot for connecting with family and friends. The bedroom, on the other hand, is a haven designed for retreat, reflection, and recovery- little pockets of privacy.

Throughout the home, Parambil has used locally crafted work incorporating wood, natural stone, earthen textures and cement, under muted hues throughout. The main entrance the one salvaged from an older home in this area is itself a testament to his commitment to preserving the old.

The real star here isn't the architecture, it's the view. Everywhere you go, there's a new one waiting." Parambil aptly puts it as this is an absolutely marvellous holiday home, with design and nature intertwining to create a space that is both breathtaking and serene.

