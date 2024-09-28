Musheer Khan's condition is stable at present, says hospital

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Mumbai batter Musheer Khan's condition is stable and is out of danger after sustaining injuries on his neck and limbs following a major car accident, Medanta Hospital in Lucknow confirmed.

Musheer's SUV car met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway while travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow on Friday. He was brought to the emergency department of Medanta Hospital with neck pain at 8 pm and is receiving treatment under the supervision of Orthopedics Department director Dr Dharmendra Singh.

"On September 27 at 8 pm, cricketer Mushir Khan, injured in a road accident on Purvachal Expressway, was brought to the emergency department of Medanta Hospital with neck pain. He is being treated under the supervision of Dr Dharmendra Singh, Director of Orthopedics Department. His condition is stable at present and he is out of danger," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

Musheer, brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was accompanied by his father-cum coach Naushan Khan in the car and the latter also sustained minor injuries in the accident. A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said that the car lost control on a high speed and turned a couple of times on the road.

"Musheer is likely out for the season. He has sustained injuries to his neck and limbs as the Fortuner he was travelling flipped a couple of times in the highspeed accident that happened on the way to Lucknow from Azamgarh and has to take three months rest after the initial hospitalisation. He will undergo rehabilitation after that, which means he is likely to be available only after six to seven months. Musheer is currently undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow," the MCA source told IANS.

Musheer, who was training at Azamgarh with his father, was set to join his teammates in Lucknow for the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from October 1.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care," the MCA said in a statement.

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments," it added.

Musheer last played in the Duleep Trophy for India B, making his tournament debut against India A in Bengaluru earlier this month. He smashed 181 on his debut but failed to perform similar feats in the remainder of the tournament.

Musheer, one of India’s breakout stars from the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, made a strong return to the Ranji Trophy in February. In his first game for Mumbai after nearly two years, he notched up his maiden First-Class double century and later excelled in the Ranji final against Vidarbha with a second-innings century, helping Mumbai secure a record-extending 42nd Ranji title.

Musheer has amassed 716 runs in nine First-Class matches, averaging over 50, with three centuries and a half-century to his name.

Meanwhile, MCA has not named any replacement for the batter yet. MCA is expecting Sarfaraz Khan, who is still in Kanpur with the Indian team but not in playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, to join the squad.

