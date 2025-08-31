Mrunal Thakur's playlist includes 'Ishq Bulaava', 'Qaafirana' & 'Kannadi Poove'

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) One's taste in music reveals a lot about a person, and actress Mrunal Thakur has now shared her top five favourite songs with her InstaFam.

She dropped a video of herself getting her makeup done while enjoying some treasured numbers.

On top of the list is "Mere dil ka wo Shehzada" from the film "Kabhi Na Kabhi" (1998).

Mrunal's second favourite track happens to be "Kannadi Poove" from "Retro" (2025).

Third on the playlist of the 'Sita Ramam' actress is "Ishq Bulaava" from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

Next, Mrunal was seen grooving to the "Tere Hawaale" song from "Laal Singh Chaddha" (2022).

Lastly, the 'Jersey' actress also loves the "Qaafirana" track from "Kedarnath" (2018).

In the caption, Mrunal even asked the netizens to suggest some new songs for her playlist.

"Suggest me some new songs for my playlist in the comments. Batao Batao," she wrote.

On Thursday, Mrunal welcomed Ganpati Bappa home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, claiming that “nothing feels more special than this.”

She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of photos and videos from the festivities.

In one of the videos, Mrunal was seen welcoming Bappa home with full enthusiasm.

The post also included a picture of her posing with modaks, followed by an image of the prasad she enjoyed after the bhog.

Mrunal captioned the post: “Bappa’s homeee nothing feels more special than this. Every year when Bappa comes home, it feels like he brings a little extra light and peace with him. And um, sooo many modaks incoming hehe.”

Work-wise, Mrunal has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Adivi Sesh in "Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha". The pan-India drama also features director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the project has been backed by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.