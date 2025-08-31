PM Modi meets counterparts from Vietnam, Armenia, Egypt in Tianjin

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Sunday and noted that the two nations share warm and growing ties.

Following their interaction, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Very good interaction with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan. India and Armenia share warm and growing ties, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation."

PM Modi held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Tianjin on Sunday and expressed India's willingness to further deepen ties in various fields.

"Very productive conversation with PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam. India is very keen to further deepen ties with Vietnam in defence, trade, green energy and more," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

PM Modi also met his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, on the sidelines of the summit.

"Met PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt at the SCO Summit. Fondly recalled my Egypt visit a few years ago. India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!" PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also met Laos' President Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the summit and observed that closer friendship between their nations is "greatly beneficial, especially ties in trade as well as culture".

Earlier, PM Modi met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted that India and Kazakhstan are working closely in many key sectors.

PM Modi also met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and said it was "always a pleasure to interact" with him.

PM Modi interacted with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and said that both "are very optimistic regarding beneficial opportunities that lie ahead for India and Belarus".

Earlier, PM Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the SCO Summit and stated that India's developmental cooperation with the Indian Ocean island country is beneficial for the people of both nations.

PM Modi also met his Nepal counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the summit and called the two countries' ties "deep-rooted and very special."

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed PM Modi as he arrived to attend the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government at the SCO Summit in Tianjin on Sunday.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. The SCO member states are: China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. The SCO has two observer states — Afghanistan and Mongolia and 14 dialogue partners - Turkey, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar, and the United Arab Emirates.

