Raksha Khadse and Jackie Shroff inspire citizens at Sundays on Cycle in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre Mumbai, in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), successfully hosted the 38th Edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ at Borivali, with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse attending as Chief Guest and celebrated actor and fitness icon Jackie Shroff as Guest of Honour.

The event drew more than 500 enthusiastic cyclists, who joined the movement to celebrate fitness, sustainability, and community spirit.

In her address, Raksha Khadse emphasised that "Sundays on Cycle", launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Mission, is gaining greater momentum every week across India. She highlighted that cycling is not only a path to fitness but also a practical solution to rising pollution and traffic congestion, particularly in urban areas. She motivated citizens to embrace cycling as part of their lifestyle, calling it a simple yet powerful way to stay healthy.

Jackie Shroff, in his trademark inspiring style, reminded the gathering that “fitness is for everyone.” He added, “Pair mein dum to aage kadam” urging participants to stay strong, take charge of their health and inspire others around them to lead a fit and active life.

The event was led by SAI RC Mumbai as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations, under the guidance of Regional Director, Pandurang Chate (IRS).

In another event, the national capital came alive this morning as the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium hosted the special National Sports Day 2025 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle featuring National Sports Federations, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya leading the celebrations. The event was part of the concluding day of the three-day pan-India celebration of sports, honouring hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary.

