In MP's Shahdol, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana beneficiaries count the benefits

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has come as a big boon for people from the lower and middle class, as this has curtailed their costly electricity bills and also made them ‘contributors of green energy’.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, a host of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared the transformation in their lives under the trailblazing scheme.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, one of the flagship projects of Modi government, aims to provide affordable and clean electricity to millions of households by promoting the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Sanjay Mishra, Principal of Central Academy School and a beneficiary of the scheme said that he had come to know about this scheme from newspapers.

“I was quick to take advantage of the scheme. I got the solar plant installed in house, it has been almost 1 year since then,” he said.

He said that his electricity bill has substantially come down because of this. He commended the government’s scheme for promoting cleaner and greener energy in the country and called upon all citizens to take advantage of this scheme.

It cost him about Rs 2 lakh to install the solar plant, however, he got back Rs 78,000 from the government as subsidy.

In an interesting revelation, he said that his school student Shubh Gupta inspired him to install this plant.

“There is no cost in maintaining the plant. Due to excessive use of refrigerator, cooler and AC, he used to get huge electricity bills. After installing the solar plant, his electricity bill is now zero as compared to earlier.” he remarked.

Nitin Baderia, another beneficiary in Shahdol said that he got information about this scheme through media and subsequently got 3 KV plant installed which cost about Rs 2.30 lakh.

He told that earlier his electricity bills used to cost above Rs 10,000, but after installing the plant, today his electricity bill is less than 50 per cent.

He wants everyone to take advantage of this scheme because its maintenance is zero and this will promote the green energy process, as initiated by the Prime Minister.

