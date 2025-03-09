SSMB29 Leaks: SS Rajamouli Mahesh Babu Shoot Under Three Layer Security

The production of #SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, is facing a major setback due to unauthorized leaks from the set in Odisha. A video clip showing behind-the-scenes footage went viral on social media, causing concern among the cast and crew.

The ongoing shooting schedule in Odisha features Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other actors. Leaked images and videos of the set and actors have been shared by users on local TV channels and social media, which has raised alarms for the filmmakers. With the movie being one of the biggest anticipated films in Indian cinema, these leaks are a significant worry.

In response, the filmmakers are considering legal action, though no formal complaint has been filed yet. The production team is focused on protecting the actors' appearances and keeping the film’s secrets under wraps.

To prevent further leaks, the security at the shooting location in the Talamali Hilltop of Koraput district has been strengthened. The set is now under a three-layer security arrangement to ensure the safety of the production. The district administration has been very supportive, also promoting Koraput as a potential film tourism destination due to its scenic beauty.

With heightened security measures in place, the production team hopes to continue filming without any more disruptions.