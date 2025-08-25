MP to push heritage tourism through Gwalior conclave

Bhopal, Aug 25 (IANS) In a bid to elevate Madhya Pradesh's tourism landscape, the Regional Tourism Conclave is slated for inauguration on August 29-30, at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will grace the occasion, highlighting its significance for regional development. The event also aims to surge tourist inflows and foster investments in the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions.

Themed 'Timeless Gwalior: Echoes of Culture, Spirit of Legacy,' the conclave seeks to promote collaboration among tourism entrepreneurs, tour operators, and the hotel industry.

Minister of State for Tourism Dharmendra Singh Lodhi emphasised that the initiative will provide a fresh impetus to tourism investments in Gwalior, unlocking new dimensions for economic growth through experiential and cultural tourism.

This aligns with broader goals to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier destination, blending its rich heritage with modern amenities.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla outlined key highlights, including the distribution of Letters of Award (LOA), Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and contracts to investors in sectors like hotels, resorts, wellness centres, and eco-tourism.

These projects are expected to generate local employment and stabilise regional tourism infrastructure.

Shukla also announced pivotal policy declarations to accelerate development, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable growth.

A vibrant tourism exhibition will be a centrepiece, featuring stalls showcasing Madhya Pradesh's diverse attractions: from iconic tourist spots and hospitality brands to homestays, resorts, handloom and handicrafts, adventure activities, and cultural heritage.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the state's offerings, fostering direct business interactions. The conclave's agenda includes two crucial panel discussions. The first, "Tourism is a Cultural Bridge - Branding Gwalior and Heartland of MP," will explore strategies to globalise Gwalior's cultural heritage, classical music, and architecture. Experts will deliberate on innovative branding to attract international visitors.

The second session, 'Gwalior and Chambal Rising - Inbound Appeal through Heritage, Luxury and Experience', focuses on emerging trends such as heritage preservation, luxury accommodations, destination weddings, and immersive experiences.

These dialogues aim to bridge traditional allure with contemporary tourism demands.

Chief Minister Yadav is poised to engage directly with investors, pitching Madhya Pradesh's potential amid Gwalior's monsoon-kissed splendour -- from the majestic Fort's emerald-draped walls to its historical echoes.

Organised in partnership with FICCI, the event promises to unlock cultural and archaeological tourism opportunities, transforming Gwalior into a global hub.

As Madhya Pradesh gears up for this landmark gathering, stakeholders anticipate a ripple effect: enhanced visitor numbers, job creation, and preserved legacies.

With Gwalior's vibrant grandeur on display, the conclave could mark a turning point for the heartland's tourism narrative, inviting the world to rediscover its timeless charm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.