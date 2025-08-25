Not a Model, But an IPS Officer: The Story of Poorva Choudhary

Poorva Choudhary – a native of Rajasthan who cracked UPSC CSE 2024 with an All India Rank of 533 – continues to capture attention online with her charismatic personality.

Often mistaken for a model or film star, Poorva’s journey is an inspiring tale of perseverance and determination to crack India’s toughest exam.

A resident of Bolawali village in Hanumangarh district, Poorva’s father Omprakash Saharan is an officer in the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS). Known for her disciplined lifestyle, Poorva completed her schooling at St Xavier’s School before moving to Delhi for higher studies. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Delhi University, and later began her UPSC Civil Services preparation. Her efforts paid off as she secured selection into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Even before joining duty, Poorva became the target of online criticism as netizens accused her of misusing OBC reservation benefits. The controversy began when her sister Navya shared an Instagram video captioned, “Cleared UPSC while serving this face card.” While the post initially drew praise, many pointed to the OBC tag against Poorva’s name in the official results, sparking allegations that her privileged background was inconsistent with OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) norms.

Addressing the criticism, her father clarified that although he currently serves as ADM, he was promoted to RAS at the age of 44. According to government rules, children of Group A officers lose OBC-NCL eligibility only if the parent enters service before 40. “In the case of direct RAS recruitment before the age of 40, the OBC NCL benefit does not apply. That’s not my case,” he explained. He also stressed that the family’s annual income remains within the Rs 8 lakh eligibility limit, excluding agricultural earnings.

Poorva’s father urged people to understand the rules before making judgments. Despite the controversy, Poorva’s achievement remains a testament to her dedication, and she stands as an example for countless aspirants who believe hard work can overcome obstacles both inside and outside the exam hall.