MP CM attends review meeting on new criminal laws in Delhi

New Delhi/ Bhopal, Jan 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state has started witnessing progressive results after three new criminal laws were implemented.

"During the review meeting, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the Madhya Pradesh government's progress in improving the new law system. He also directed for various other steps, such as recruitment for the Forensic Department and training of police personnel in coming days," the Chief Minister told media persons in New Delhi after participating in a meeting chaired by the Home Minister to review the three criminal laws which were implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister added that the results of new criminal laws have started coming out and claimed that Madhya Pradesh has been one of the leading states to use the e-summons, under the new criminal laws.

Chief Minister said he has assured the Home Minister that he would personally review the progress of new criminal laws in the state once a month, while the Chief Secretary would review its progress twice a month.

"With the help of new laws, we were able to resolve several cases within the stipulated time period. The use of technology in the new system is saving time and manpower. For instance, doctors who used to spend hours for work beyond their profession and cops taking criminals from jail to hospitals are getting a big relief," Yadav added.

Notably, the new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) were implemented in Madhya Pradesh and across the country on July 1, last year. These three criminal laws have replaced the years-old Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

To make the cops familiar with the new system, a series of training sessions were carried out in Madhya Pradesh to train more than 60,000 police personnel, including IPS officers.

