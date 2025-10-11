Varun Sandesh's Constable Movie Review: A Surprising Crime Thriller

After a long gap, Varun Sandesh returns to the screen with Constable, a crime thriller directed by Aryan Subhash and produced by Balagam Jagadeesh. Starring Madhulika Varanasi opposite him, the film tries to bring a fresh twist to the serial-killer genre.

Story:

A peaceful village, Shankarapalli, is shaken by a string of brutal murders — both men and women fall prey. Constable Kashi (Varun Sandesh), who works at the local police station, takes up the challenge of catching the culprit. The case becomes personal when his own niece Keerthi (Nithya Sri) becomes one of the victims. With every suspect turning up dead, Kashi finds himself racing against time to uncover the truth.

Review:

While most crime thrillers stick to familiar formulas, Constable stands out for its unpredictable storytelling. The first half builds suspense with back-to-back murders and emotional moments within the hero’s family. The interval twist hits well, setting up a gripping second half.

The flashback portion is handled decently, and the climax is both shocking and satisfying. By the end, you do feel like you’ve watched a well-crafted thriller.

Performances:

Varun Sandesh shines in a completely new avatar. His serious look and restrained performance suit the role of a police officer. Madhulika Varanasi does justice to her part, while Bhavya Sri and Nithya Sri make a mark in their limited roles. The tension around who the killer is keeps viewers guessing till the end.

Technical Aspects:

The background score elevates the mood and adds tension to key scenes. Cinematographer Shaik Hazara captures the eerie and suspenseful tone effectively. The editing is crisp, and the production values are solid for a film of this scale. Dialogues and songs are adequate, complementing the story.

Verdict:

Constable is a gripping small-scale thriller with unexpected twists and a commendable performance by Varun Sandesh. It may not be perfect, but it keeps you engaged till the very end.