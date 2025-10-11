Trimukha Enters Post-Production, Eyes December 2025 Release

Akhira Dream Creations today announced a significant milestone for its flagship project, the pan-Indian film 'Trimukha', confirming the completion of principal photography. The film has now entered the final leg of post-production, targeting a nationwide release in the first week of December 2025.

Celebrating the Dussehra festival, the studio also treated fans to a captivating poster, which has been widely praised for its artistic depth and hints at the film's compelling narrative. Crafted with a substantial ₹14 crore budget, 'Trimukha' aims to deliver a high-quality cinematic experience. To ensure maximum reach, the film, originally shot in Hindi and Telugu, is being dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Pan Indian film features Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Suman, and Praveen in the prominent roles. The film is directed by Razesh Naidu.

Producers Ramesh and Sridevi Maddali remarked, "Reaching this stage with a project of this scale is immensely satisfying. The entire team has poured their talent into 'Trimukha,' and we are eager to present this ambitious story to the nation."