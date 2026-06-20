Spirit is Not One Release Stalled, Producer Narsamma Appeals to Prabhas

A woman farmer and independent film producer, Narsamma, has made an emotional appeal to Pan-India star Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga after her small-budget film Spirit is Not One became embroiled in a legal dispute, allegedly jeopardizing her family's financial future.

Produced under the banner of 8th Wonder Cinemas, Spirit is Not One was reportedly set for release when objections were raised over its title by the makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit. The development has left Narsamma and her family in severe financial distress.

A Lifetime Dream Turns Into a Nightmare

Speaking about her ordeal, Narsamma said producing a film had been her lifelong dream. To make it a reality, her farming family allegedly sold agricultural land, assets, and exhausted their savings to finance the project.

According to her, the film had completed all formalities and secured a censor certificate nearly a year before shooting commenced for Prabhas' Spirit. The team had also carried out promotions across digital and print platforms.

However, trouble began when the producers were preparing for release and printing promotional material. Narsamma claimed that they received two legal notices from T-Series, the production house backing Spirit.

"Like a hammer crushing a sparrow, legal notices were used to stop our small film," Narsamma alleged, adding that the sudden development came as a major shock to her family.

Financial Crisis Deepens

The delay in release has reportedly triggered a chain of financial problems. Narsamma said investors who had promised support withdrew after the legal dispute surfaced, while lenders have intensified pressure for repayment.

She claimed that the situation has also led to social humiliation in her village, with many assuming that the legal dispute was being used as an excuse to avoid clearing debts.

"Our reputation has been damaged. If they had simply approached us directly, we would have willingly changed the title. Instead, we feel abandoned and isolated," she said.

Appeal to Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Despite the dispute, Narsamma stressed that she harbors no resentment toward Prabhas or Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She expressed hope that the actor may not be fully aware of the difficulties faced by her family and appealed to him to intervene.

Among her requests, Narsamma said her team is willing to change the title of Spirit is Not One if required, provided the matter is resolved amicably through discussions involving film industry elders.

She also urged T-Series to withdraw its objections and issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC), enabling the film's theatrical and OTT release.

In an emotional appeal, she even requested Prabhas to consider postponing Spirit until her film completes its release cycle, arguing that her project is a small production struggling for survival.

Legal Action Remains an Option

While emphasizing her preference for a peaceful resolution, Narsamma said her family may be left with no choice but to seek legal remedies if the issue remains unresolved.

"This film contains our blood, sweat, and tears. If justice is not served, we will be forced to approach the courts and seek compensation for the financial losses and damage to our reputation," she said.

The controversy has drawn attention on social media, with many now watching to see whether Prabhas—widely known for supporting small films and filmmakers—will step in to help resolve the issue and provide relief to the struggling farmer-producer.