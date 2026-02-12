Son Of Trailer Launched: Sai Simhadri's Film Set for February 27 Release

The film Son Of, produced under the Sai Simhadri Cinema banner, marks Sai Simhadri’s debut as both hero and producer. Directed by Bathula Satish, the movie is slated for release on February 27.

The film’s trailer and songs were unveiled on Tuesday at a grand launch event attended by prominent personalities including writer-producer Kona Venkat, directors Samudra and V. N. Aditya, producer Rama Satyanarayana Raju, music director Raghu Kunche, and several others.

Kona Venkat Praises Content and Team

Speaking at the event, Kona Venkat said the cast and technical crew create the first impression about a film.

“The cast and crew of Son Of are perfectly set. I don’t know whether Sai became a hero first and then a producer, or a producer first and then a hero. But this film definitely has strong content. Every Friday, dozens of films release. If content-driven films like this become hits, more newcomers will enter the Telugu film industry. I hope Son Of becomes a big success,” he said.

Sai Simhadri: “You Won’t Leave Without Tears”

Hero and producer Sai Simhadri shared his emotional journey behind the film.

“I listened to many stories, but I loved the story narrated by Satish Bathula. I underwent acting training and immersed myself deeply into the character. I discussed the story extensively with Bhaskarabhatla garu, who also introduced me to music director Rishi. Rishi delivered wonderful music, and cinematographer Kittu gave us great visuals. Shobha garu supported us like a guiding force. My friends and family stood by me throughout. Son Of will release on February 27. Watch it with your family and friends — you will definitely like it. You won’t be able to leave the theatre without tears,” he said.

Shobha Rani: Emotional Impact in the Title Itself

Distributor and producer Shobha Rani said:

“There is so much emotion in the title Son Of itself. When Sai showed me the trailer, I became very emotional. I immediately said this would be a good film. It has come with a new concept, and I hope audiences support it.”

Directors Extend Support

Director Samudra said he was impressed by the trailer and praised Sai’s performance. He also mentioned that Vinod played the father’s role in the film and wished the team great success.

Director V. N. Aditya revealed that Sai has immense passion for cinema.

“Sai studied acting and filmmaking at the New York Film Institute. I have already watched the film. It’s a unique story, and writing the screenplay for such a subject is very difficult. Sai deserves success for his hard work.”

Team Members Express Confidence

Producer Rama Satyanarayana Raju credited Shobha Rani for bringing the film this far and said Sai’s passion is evident in every frame.

Heroine Meera Raj, who is making her Telugu debut with Son Of, thanked director Satish for the opportunity.

“This is my first Telugu film and a long journey for me. Sai’s energy is unmatched. Rishi’s music and Kittu’s visuals have come out wonderfully. I request everyone to watch and support our film,” she said.

Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla said he has known Sai for many years and wrote two songs for the film. He added that he introduced music director Rishi to the project.

Writer Lakshmi Bhoopal recalled that Sai had told him 15 years ago that he would become a hero.

“It’s wonderful to see him come before the audience with a strong father-emotion story. I wish the film great success,” he said.

Raghu Kunche said he had already watched the film and hinted that the emotional father-son bond is the film’s core strength.

Cinematographer Kittu revealed that the movie was completed in a single schedule of about 30–40 days and praised Sai for delivering most scenes in single takes.

Music director Rishi expressed pride in entering the industry with Son Of.

“I thank Sai and Satish for the opportunity. Bhaskarabhatla garu played a key role in introducing me. I hope the film becomes a big success.”

Strong Emotional Drama

Nizam distributor Rishikeswar Films Venugopal said he was deeply moved after watching the film and immediately agreed to distribute it in the Nizam region.

“This film beautifully portrays the father-son relationship. With everyone’s support, it will become a big success,” he said.

The event was also attended by Mumbai actress Miss Simple Asif, who will soon debut in Telugu, and Mumbai distributor Kamalesh. They congratulated Sai Simhadri and the team, wishing Son Of grand success.

With strong emotional content centered around the father-son bond, Son Of is all set to hit theatres on February 27.