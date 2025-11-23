Ramana Gogula’s Australia Tour, February 2026: In Conversations with the Travelling Soldier

Celebrated Telugu music composer and singer Ramana Gogula is set to take his timeless melodies to international audiences through a historic world tour, marking a monumental chapter in Telugu music. Titled “In Conversations with the Travelling Soldier – Ramana Gogula Australia Tour, February 2026,” the tour was officially announced by Melbourne MAMA Creative Space and Top Notch Entertainment Australia.

A special press meet at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad saw Ramana Gogula, Excel Global Services Managing Director Ram Kattala, and MAMA Creative Space Founder Satish Varma unveil details of the ambitious global musical journey.

A Historic First in Telugu Music

This marks Ramana Gogula’s first-ever full-fledged global concert tour—an emotional and artistic voyage that goes beyond performances. The tour aims to revisit his iconic songs, evoke cherished memories, and reveal the untold stories behind the music that shaped an entire generation.

Described as a “musical movement,” the tour promises an immersive experience blending concerts, storytelling, and intimate artistic conversations.

Docu-Musical Series to Capture the Journey

As part of the initiative, Melbourne MAMA Creative Space is producing a unique docu-musical series, documenting:

Ramana Gogula’s return to global stages

The real stories behind his most celebrated songs

Jam sessions, candid conversations, and his creative philosophy

His travel experiences across Australia, the UK, and the USA

A new-age rebirth of the original “Travelling Soldier”

The Indo-Australian production will be pitched to leading OTT platforms as a premium global musical experience.

Excel Global Services MD Ram Kattala, who facilitated visas for the team, was thanked by the organisers and Ramana Gogula during the event.

“This Is a Musical Movement”

Speaking about the vision, Satish Varma said: “Ramana Gogula garu has never done concerts like these. This isn’t just a tour—it is a movement. A journey of nostalgia, emotions, and real conversations. The ‘Travelling Soldier’ is stepping onto the world stage for the first time, and we want music lovers across continents to experience his story and art.”

Australia to America: A Global Musical Voyage

The tour begins in February 2026 with the Australia leg, followed by planned concerts in the UK and the USA.

Australia – February 2026

Melbourne

Sydney

Perth

United Kingdom – 2026 (Planned)

London

Manchester

United States – 2026 (Planned)

East Coast

West Coast

From Australia to America, Ramana Gogula’s global tour aims to unite the Indian diaspora through music, memories, and storytelling—bringing the legendary “Travelling Soldier” back onto the world’s grandest stages.