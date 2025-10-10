Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala Lines Up 3 Exciting Projects

Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala of Vanara Celluloid banner has already made a mark with films like Tribandhari Barbarik and Beauty, both of which impressed audiences. With a penchant for selecting diverse projects, he has established himself as a filmmaker driven by passion rather than purely commercial motives. Entering the industry with the intent to deliver quality cinema, Vijaypal Reddy is now gearing up with fresh and exciting projects.

Rather than chasing typical box-office formulas, Vijaypal Reddy has always backed distinctive stories. Tribandhari Barbarik was an innovative experiment, while Beauty emotionally resonated with young women and middle-class families alike. Now, he has lined up three new projects, including one featuring a prominent lead actor.

Sources reveal that each of these three films will explore a different genre. The scripts, rich in unique narratives, will soon hit the sets. While producing and releasing a single film is challenging enough, Vijaypal Reddy has already delivered two back-to-back releases.

With these upcoming three projects, he is set to expand his creative footprint further. More details about them will be officially announced in the near future.