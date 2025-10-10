Panjaram Trailer Launched: Watch Trailer of Sai Krishna's Gripping Horror Thriller

Director Sai Krishna has crafted a gripping horror thriller titled Panjaram, starring Anil, Yuvateja, Muskan, and Roopa in the lead roles. Produced by R Raghun Reddy, the trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, leaving viewers with chills.

The trailer opens with an eerie invocation to Pedarasi Peddamma, quickly setting a haunting tone with its visuals and atmosphere. The depiction of the village, the chilling background score, and well-executed horror elements promise an intense experience. The cinematography and re-recording work perfectly complement the genre, and the final shot of the trailer stands out as particularly terrifying.

Watch Panjaram Trailer Here

Speaking at the trailer launch event, director Sai Krishna expressed his gratitude to the entire team saying , “I want to thank everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Mohan’s music adds great value to the film. Both the background score and songs will impress everyone. The entire team will definitely become big stars in the future. Pradeep has played a notable role, and Padma garu gave us tremendous support. Ramana garu, Suresh garu, and all the others performed brilliantly. My thanks to Anil, Yuvateja, Muskan, and Roopa for standing by me throughout. I believe the audience and media will support our film wholeheartedly.”

Actor Yuvateja shared , “In this film Panjaram, I played the character Malli. The role and my look in the film are very different. Director Sai has done a fantastic job. Anil is my childhood friend, and both Roopa and Muskan performed wonderfully. Nani’s music is superb, and I’m confident the movie will captivate everyone.”

Actor Anil said , “I hope everyone liked the trailer of Panjaram. The film will be equally engaging. I played the role of Karthik, and I believe our movie will impress audiences.”

Actress Roopa expressed , “I played the character Vennela in Panjaram. I sincerely thank director Sai for giving me such a strong role. I think everyone enjoyed the trailer, and I believe the film will connect with the audience.”

Actress Muskan remarked , “We worked on Panjaram with our whole hearts. I hope the trailer has been well received and that the film impresses everyone too.”

Music director Nani Mohan stated , “I thank the team for giving me this opportunity. Director Sai has made this movie wonderfully. I hope the Panjaram trailer has excited everyone, and I’m confident the film will do the same.”

Veteran actress Padma said , “I’m returning to acting after 35 years. Sai Krishna has directed this film beautifully. Yuvateja, Anil, Roopa, and Muskan have all performed brilliantly. Panjaram will surely appeal to everyone.”

Actor Ramana stated , “This young team worked extremely hard on Panjaram. The audience must support such dedicated newcomers, and I hope the media also encourages fresh talent.”

Actor Pradeep said , “Our journey began twelve years ago when Sai Krishna and I worked together on a short film. Four years ago, we conceptualized Panjaram. After my audition, I was given a strong role in it. Muskan, Roopa, Anil, and Yuvateja have all done a fantastic job. I believe everyone will love the trailer, and I request audiences to extend their support to our film.”