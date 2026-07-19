Mythri Bags Mandadi Telugu Rights; Release on September 10

The upcoming action drama 'Mandadi', directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendi, is set for a grand theatrical release on September 10. Presented by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner, the film is produced by Elred Kumar.

Starring Suhas and Soori in lead roles, Mandadi has generated interest through its promotional content. The makers have highlighted the film's action sequences and visuals as its major attractions, with the much-talked-about boat sequence expected to be one of the key highlights.

The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

In Telugu, the film will be distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors LLP, which will release it across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on a large scale.

Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead, while Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Bala Saravanan feature in pivotal roles.

The film's music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with S.R. Kathir handling the cinematography. D.R.K. Kiran serves as the production designer, while Pradeep E. Raghav is the editor. The action sequences have been choreographed by Peter Hein, Dhileep Subbarayan, and Mahesh Mathew.