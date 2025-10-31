Karmanye Vadhikaraste Movie Review

Karmanye Vadhikaraste stars Brahmaji, Shatru, and ‘Master’ Mahendran in key roles. Presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar under the Ushaswini Films banner, the film also features Banerjee, Prudhvi, Sivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha in significant supporting roles. Directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by DSS Durga Prasad, the film hit theatres today, October 31, 2025.

Story

The narrative unfolds through three parallel storylines. Prudhvi (Prudhvi) causes a fatal accident, but the post-mortem reveals that the victim was already dead before the crash. Assigned to the case, cop Arjun (Shatru) soon discovers several similar unclaimed bodies in Vizag, prompting a deeper investigation.

Meanwhile, Kireeti (Brahmaji), a sincere cop posted at a check post, finds an unconscious rape victim and secretly shelters her until she regains consciousness. Inside her bag, he finds photos and coded notes linked to arms smuggling — setting him off on his own pursuit for answers.

Elsewhere, Jai (Master Mahendran), an ad filmmaker, is revealed to be luring young women, drugging, and abducting them. Who is Jai, and what are his motives? Who is the mysterious girl Kireeti rescues? How are these seemingly separate investigations connected? The answers emerge as the story progresses.

Analysis

The film’s three-layered narrative begins as separate, straightforward stories, each unfolding with measured pacing. The first half focuses on building these worlds while introducing a romantic subplot between Arjun and Subhadra. The interval twist, however, smartly changes the tempo — as both Arjun and Kireeti receive parallel instructions, revealing a surprising link between their cases.

The second half picks up with strong momentum, offering a series of clever twists and revelations. The way the screenplay merges the individual threads into a cohesive investigative web is noteworthy, even if the transitions could have been smoother. The climax lands well — instead of the expected unification of the three leads, the story ends with a bold setup for Part 2, maintaining intrigue.

Touching on issues like honey trapping, illegal immigration, and national security, the film combines topical themes with solid pacing. At just two hours long, it feels tight and efficient, balancing tension with lighter moments and a dash of glamour.

Performances

Brahmaji delivers a natural, grounded performance as the dutiful cop, while Shatru once again proves his strength in intense roles. Master Mahendran surprises with a dual-shaded performance, marking his evolution from child artist to mature actor.

Sri Sudha and Brahmaji provide some comic relief, while Ayesha, Ira Dayanand, Banerjee, Prudhvi, Sivaji Raja, and Ajay Ratnam lend solid support.

Technical Aspects

The film’s cinematography captures the gritty tone effectively, and the editing keeps the pace brisk. The background score could have used more polish, but the direction maintains tension and focus. Production values are neat, and the single featured song fits well into the narrative.

Verdict

Karmanye Vadhikaraste is a smartly written thriller that connects three distinct storylines into a gripping whole. It impresses with its twists, pacing, and bold ending — leaving audiences curious for what comes next.