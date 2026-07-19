I Hope Hey Chikkitha Brings Recognition to Team: Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao

Amaravathi Movie Makers and Sundarakanda Motion Pictures have jointly produced Hey Chikkitha, with N. Ashok RNS and 'Garudavega' Anji serving as producers. Starring Abhinav Manikanta, Divija Prabhakar, Tanmay Khushi, Devi Prasad, and actor Prabhakar in key roles, the film is directed by Dhanraj Lekkala and is slated for a theatrical release on July 24.

The film has already generated positive buzz with its posters, teaser, and songs, all of which have significantly raised audience expectations. The makers recently unveiled the theatrical trailer at a grand pre-release event attended by eminent guests including producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, Thummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana, Ram-Lakshman Masters, comedian Ali, V.N. Aditya, and Prasanna Kumar.

Veteran Producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao said , "When I was young, I produced Laila, and the film earned tremendous profits through its audio rights alone. Looking at the Hey Chikkitha team reminded me of those wonderful days. It takes the blessings of many lifetimes to become a producer, artist, or technician in this industry. Every actor has performed exceptionally well in Hey Chikkitha. Anji's cinematography is excellent. I sincerely hope the director, producers, and everyone associated with this film earn great recognition through it. The satisfaction of scoring a hit with a small film is incomparable. I also request the media to continue supporting films like this."

Comedian Ali remarked, "I wish Hey Chikitha becomes as big a blockbuster as the iconic song 'Hey Chikkitha' from Badri. Making and releasing a film is never easy. If a film has genuine content, audiences will embrace it wholeheartedly. Sometimes I wonder if farmers will continue to exist in the future, but we must remember that our nation survives because of them. Since this film revolves around farmers and youth, I hope it becomes a grand success. My best wishes to the entire team."

Director V.N. Aditya affirmed , "Thank you to everyone who attended the Hey Chikkitha event. Thanks to Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao garu's initiative, films are now emerging through our Directors' Association, creating opportunities for artists and technicians across all crafts. I wish Hey Chikitha becomes a huge success and brings recognition to everyone involved. I have always admired Charan Arjun's music, and I share a long-standing bond with Anji. I hope director Dhanraj Lekkala earns widespread appreciation through this film."

Thummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana said , "My sincere thanks to Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao garu for attending this event. He is someone who always steps forward to help those in need. I strongly believe Hey Chikkitha will emerge as a successful film. Anji has produced a wonderful movie, excelling both as a cinematographer and producer. I wish the film achieves tremendous success."

Prasanna Kumar said, "No amount of praise is enough for the noble work Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao garu continues to do. It is heartening to see him encouraging this young team. Hey Chikkitha is an impressive title. While packed theatres are common, today even this stage is overflowing with love and support. Everyone present has come here out of affection for the team. I hope this film, which carries the tagline 'Farmer is King,' becomes a memorable success."

Ram-Lakshman Masters said, " Village life has always been filled with beautiful love stories. Looking at the Hey Chikkitha poster reminded me of my own hometown. We all live because farmers grow food for us. I hope this film, built around the powerful message that 'Farmer is King,' earns the success it deserves."

G. Nageswara Reddy said, "I have already watched Hey Chikitha. The first half is packed with entertainment, while the second half is deeply emotional. The climax will certainly leave audiences in tears. Abhinav, Divija, and Tanmay have delivered remarkable performances. The film carries a meaningful social message and is destined to succeed."

Producer Garudavega Anji stated , "My heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the event and to every technician and artist who worked on this film. We are releasing Hey Chikitha grandly on July 24, and I look forward to meeting everyone again at the success celebrations. Thank you all for your continued support."

Producer N. Ashok RNS said, "Thank you to all our esteemed guests for gracing this occasion. I instantly loved the story narrated by Dhanraj. It has been a pleasure collaborating with Anji garu. Charan Arjun has composed wonderful music for the film. We are releasing Hey Chikitha on July 24 and hope audiences will watch and support it."

Director Dhanraj Lekkala acknowledged , "My sincere thanks to all the guests who attended today's event. This is my directorial debut, and I truly believe I have made a meaningful film for farmers and today's youth. I am grateful to Anji anna and Ashok anna for believing in me. The characters played by Anji mama and Ajay will leave audiences laughing, while I will speak more about Yodha's role at the success meet. Abhinav, Divija, Tanmay, and Devi Prasad garu stood by me throughout this journey. I owe a lot to Charan Arjun anna for helping me reach this stage. I request the media to continue supporting our film."

Abhinav Manikanta said, "It was because of Charan Arjun anna that I got the opportunity to be part of Hey Chikitha. I thank Dhanraj anna, Anji anna, and Ashok anna for their constant support. Working alongside Divija and Tanmay has been a wonderful experience. Our film releases on July 24, and I hope audiences make it a grand success."

Divija Prabhakar stated , "Thank you to everyone who attended the event. I am grateful to director Dhanraj garu for entrusting me with the role of Chitti. He constantly strives to improve every aspect of the film. Anji garu guided us throughout the journey, while Ashok garu supported us without hesitation. Charan Arjun's music is outstanding, and working with Abhinav was a delightful experience. Hey Chikkitha releases on July 24, and I am confident audiences will enjoy it. Please watch and support our film."

Tanmay Khushi said , "I play the character Potti in Hey Chikitha. She is deeply in love with her brother-in-law, and I believe audiences will instantly connect with and love her character. I thank the director and producers for giving me such a memorable role. I am confident the film will become a major success on July 24."

Music Director Charan Arjun affirmed , "I thank all the lyricists who contributed such wonderful songs to Hey Chikitha. The biggest credit for this film goes to director Dhanraj, who has written an excellent story. Hats off to producers Ashok garu and Anji garu for believing in his vision and investing in the project. My thanks also go to all the singers who lent their voices to the soundtrack. I hope the film becomes a huge success upon its release on July 24."

Devi Prasad said , "My sincere thanks to everyone who attended the event. I am grateful to Dhanraj garu, Anji garu, and Ashok garu for giving me such a meaningful role. Every actor has delivered an excellent performance. I got goosebumps watching the scene where a daughter carries forward her family's farming legacy, especially Yodha's performance in that sequence. Dhanraj has written a wonderful story, while Anji and Charan Arjun are the two main pillars of this project. I sincerely hope Hey Chikitha brings immense recognition to everyone associated with it."

Actress Yodha stated , "I got this wonderful opportunity because of Dhanraj anna. I thank director Dhanraj anna and producers Anji anna and Ashok anna for believing in me. Please watch Hey Chikitha in theatres on July 24. I am sure everyone will enjoy the film."