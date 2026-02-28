Fresh Love Story Announced

The film is being produced by Sri Hansika Peddireddy, with Tavitiraju Talachintala serving as the co-producer. The talented director Raghuvardhan Kotla is wielding the megaphone. On the occasion of the film’s launch, Sridhar Peddireddy gave the clap for the muhurtham shot. Sravanthi Peddireddy switched on the camera, and Sri Hansika Peddireddy handed over the script to the director.

Jagan Yogiraj and Navya Chityala are playing the lead roles in this highly promising movie. Along with this young talent, senior actor Devi Prasad is playing a key role. Lakshman Meesala, Pawan Ramesh, Sunandini, and Anju Walguman will be seen in other important roles.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, producer Sri Hansika Peddireddy said, “Cinema is a dream for me. A passion. A responsibility. With that same love, I am now stepping into film production. Under the Hansi Productions banner, we are making our first film as a very prestigious project. Our debut project is a beautiful entertainment love drama. We chose this story to entertain audiences with three main elements: love, emotions, and entertainment. The film will feature emotions that connect with every youngster and entertainment that every family can enjoy. Giving priority to a strong story, we are producing this film with high technical standards and quality production values. Along with giving opportunities to new talent, we are working with experienced technicians to ensure that every frame looks beautiful. This is not just my first step as a producer, but I believe it will lay the foundation for many more meaningful and quality films in the future. The blessings of the audience, encouragement from media friends, and the support of everyone in the film industry are our strength. With your love and support, I am confident this journey will be successful.”

Director Raghuvardhan Kotla informed that regular shooting will commence soon. More details about the film will be officially announced shortly.