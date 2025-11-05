Director Srikanth Odela Unveiled Humour-filled First Look Of Purushaha

Promotions have become just as crucial as the filmmaking process itself. In today’s competitive industry, a movie needs to generate curiosity through aggressive marketing and unique promotional material. The makers of the upcoming wholesome, hilarious family entertainer Purushaha have done exactly that, releasing a series of intriguing posters that hint at the film’s concept and setting.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced under the Kalyan Productions banner, Purushaha marks the debut of Pavan Kalyan, son of producer Battula Koteswara Rao, in the lead role. Sapthagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar join him as the other principal actors in this fun-filled family drama, directed by Veeru Vulavala.

After building significant curiosity, the first look of the film has finally been unveiled by acclaimed director Srikanth Odela. The first look poster introduces the three male leads—Pavan Kalyan, Sapthagiri, and Kasireddy Rajkumar—in striking superhero avatars. Each hero dons a unique costume representing different facets of the film, symbolized by objects such as a pigeon, a love emblem, and scissors. Thunderstorms in the backdrop hint at their powerful arrival. While these superheroes possess extraordinary abilities, they humorously share a common predicament—despite their powers, they are utterly powerless before their wives. This clever mix of comedy and family drama sets Purushaha apart as an entertaining cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.

The quote in the poster, “Brahmachari Bhartha Kavalani Nirnayinchukunna Tharvatha Jeevitham Yuddhabhoomigaa Maaruthundi” (After deciding to become a husband from a bachelor, life turns into a battlefield), perfectly encapsulates the film’s central theme of marital life transforming into a fun-filled, challenging adventure.

Popular comedians Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Anantha Sriram, Rajeev Kanakala, Pammi Sai, and Mirchi Kiran add their comic brilliance to memorable supporting roles. Female leads Vaishnavi Kokkura, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer complement the story, while Gabi Rock and Anaira Gupta play pivotal roles.

The technical crew brings the film to life with Satish Muthyala handling cinematography, Shravan Bharadwaj scoring the music, Koti editing, and Ravibabu Dondapati designing the art direction.

The film is slated to hit cinemas soon. Audiences are advised to buckle up for an exhilarating joyride packed with comedy, emotions, and pure entertainment.