Telugu Hero Krishnasai Launches Anti Drug Awareness Song, Lauds CM Revanth's Call To Curb Drugs

In response to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s call for an intensified campaign against drug abuse among youth, actor Krishnasai has launched a series of awareness initiatives to tackle the growing menace. With increasing instances of drug addiction among students, Krishnasai has taken it upon himself to use cinema and social media as tools for social change.

Rising concerns over narcotics entering school and college environments have alarmed authorities. From addiction at a young age to drug-related crimes, the impact is being felt across society. Many youths are reportedly turning to violence, forming illegal gangs, and committing serious offenses under the influence of drugs.

To raise awareness and encourage preventive action, Krishnasai, under his Krishnasai Charitable Trust, has produced impactful short films and videos on the issue. One such video, titled “O Yuvatha, Nee Gamya Etu Vaipu?” (O Youth, Where Are You Headed?), has been widely appreciated for its hard-hitting message.

At a press meet held at the Telugu Film Chamber, Krishnasai said, “Heeding the Chief Minister’s appeal, we created a message-driven song and awareness video that has struck a chord with many, including top government officials and the general public. Just as anti-smoking disclaimers became mandatory in films, we believe cinema can drive social transformation.”

The awareness content has received praise from several dignitaries, including former Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, IG Intelligence Sumathi, Additional DGP GHP Raju, and Narcotics Bureau Chief Sandeep Shandilya, among others.

Krishnasai is now gearing up to take his campaign to the next level with a full-length feature film titled Danger, which incorporates the anti-drug message as a central theme. He emphasized the role of the media in amplifying such socially relevant messages and urged continued support for awareness campaigns.

With cinema as his medium and youth as his focus, Krishnasai hopes his efforts will guide the next generation towards healthier, drug-free lives.