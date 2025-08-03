Adoor Gopalakrishnan sparks row at Kerala film conclave over remarks on women, SC film makers

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan stirred a controversy at the Kerala government’s Film Policy Conclave with comments perceived as dismissive towards women and Scheduled Caste (SC) filmmakers who receive financial support from the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

During his speech, Adoor expressed concern that the Rs 1.5 crore allocated for SC and ST filmmakers could be misused. “I had earlier pointed out to the Chief Minister that this amount could lead to corruption. But no corrective action has been taken,” he said. He suggested that instead of awarding Rs 1.5 crore to a single filmmaker, it would be more effective to support three filmmakers with Rs 50 lakh each.

He further said that structured training was essential before providing such financial aid. “Those selected from the SC community should undergo at least three months of intensive training by experts to learn budgeting and basic film production skills,” he said.

In a remark that drew strong reactions, Adoor said, “Don’t give funds just because someone is a woman,” though he added that several talented women filmmakers are now emerging.

He criticised the current approach of allocating funds, arguing that public money collected through taxes should not be distributed arbitrarily.

“Many people believe that just by applying, they are entitled to receive money to make a film. That’s a wrong notion,” he said.

Several filmmakers, including Dr Biju, objected to his remarks during the session and attempted to respond, but Adoor continued his address uninterrupted. He also took a swipe at the recent protests at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, claiming that the agitation was aimed at undermining attempts to restore discipline at the institute.

According to him, the protests ultimately contributed to the institution’s decline. Adoor concluded by reiterating that government funding should not be directed towards commercial ventures but should promote quality cinema.

His remarks have sparked backlash from sections of the film industry and civil society, with many criticising the tone and timing of his statements at a conclave aimed at shaping inclusive film policy.

