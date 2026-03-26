Barbarikudu: The Son of Ghatotkacha Launched

A new Telugu film titled Barbarikudu: The Son of Ghatotkacha, featuring Krishna Bharath — protege of popular stunt choreographers Ram-Lakshman— as the lead, has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony.

The film is being produced under the banners of PP Movie Makers and Renuka Ellamma Creations by T. Malleshwarudu, Antati Naresh Kumar, and Antati Rajesh Kumar. It is directed by Shivajhansi Regala, who is making his directorial debut with this project.

Barbarikudu is said to be based on a warrior from the epic Mahabharata, set against the backdrop of the Kurukshetra war. The makers aim to bring to life the story of Barbarika, a relatively lesser-known yet powerful warrior from Indian mythology, and introduce his legacy to a wider audience.

Director Shivajhansi Regala has previously worked in the Telugu film industry as an assistant director and lyricist. A disciple of veteran writer Shiva Shakti Datta (father of renowned music composer M.M. Keeravani), he now steps into direction with this ambitious mythological drama.

The producers expressed strong confidence that the film will resonate with audiences, emphasizing that such grand mythological subjects are backed by passion and deep love for cinema. They believe Barbarikudu will strike a chord with viewers and highlight the greatness of the warrior Barbarika, whose story remains largely untold.

Krishna Bharath, who is also the son-in-law of stunt master Badri Master, makes his debut as a lead actor with this film. The cast also includes Ravi Shankar in a prominent role, along with Sammeta Gandhi, Jabardasth Chitti Babu, Anand Bharathi, and others.

Cinematography is handled by Shyam K. Naidu, while editing is by Karthik Srinivas. Music is composed by G.M. Satish, and choreography is by Bhanu Master, known for delivering several recent hit songs.

The makers have announced that more updates about the film will be revealed soon.