Podagantimayya Ninnu Purushothama Motion Poster: Video

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the motion poster for the upcoming film "Podagantimayya Ninnu Purushothama" was officially unveiled. Several prominent directors released the Motion Poster. The film is being produced by Surekha Kolachela under Kolachela Dream Works banner.

Directed by A. Phaneendra, the film is described as a gripping comedy-drama featuring Yatindra and Ramya Dinesh in the lead roles. The narrative is uniquely structured to unfold over the course of a single night, primarily set within the confines of a hospital, promising a high-stakes and different experience for the audience.

During the launch, the film unit shared that lead actor Yatindra will be seen in a distinctive Brahmin avatar, a characterization that stands out as a major highlight of the movie. The makers expressed their excitement about the unconventional look and the intensity of the script, which blends humor and drama with a thrilling storyline.

The production team also announced their upcoming shooting schedule, stating that principal shoot is set to commence after April 15th. The team plans to complete the entire shoot in a single 40-day stretch across the scenic locations of Amalapuram and its surrounding areas.

The technical crew for the film includes Suresh Ragutu as the cinematographer, Avinash Kurumana as the music director, and Prashanth Teja as the editor. Pavan Kumar Tammineni is serving as the Executive Producer.

