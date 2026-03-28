Vichitra Release Date Locked as May 22

The family emotional horror-thriller ‘Vichitra’ film, Jyothi Purvaj plays the lead role, with Ravi and Shreya Tiwari as the hero and heroine. Baby Yaseek, Ravi Prakash, Surya, Chatrapathi Shekhar, and Meena Vasan play other key roles.

Produced and directed by Saifuddin Malik under the Sis Films banner, the film has completed post-production and censor formalities and is ready for release on May 22. “Vichitra” is a story centered on mother-child emotions. A woman without children considers other children around her as her own, exploring complex feelings of motherhood and parental love.

The music, composed by Nizani, adds depth to the film, with the mother-sentiment song being a major highlight.

The actors have delivered strong performances, bringing their characters to life. Editing is done by Kadimi Shetty Lakshminarayana. Director and producer Saifuddin Malik has guided the project from start to finish.

The director said, “We hope the media and audience support our small film. It is made to be enjoyed with family.” “Vichitra” will release in theaters on May 22.